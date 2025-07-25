Female Miami Cop Arrested for Having a Sexual Relationship with 17-Year-Old Girl, Threatening to Kill Her When She Tried to Break Up

A female sheriff's deputy from the Miami-Date County was taken into federal custody on Wednesday after being charged with two counts of child exploitation.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida, Carle Miranda Blum, 51, a deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, was charged with receipt of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors and production of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Blum Accused of Exchanging Sexually-Explicit Videos with the Teen, Recording Herself Engaging in Sexual Acts with Victim

Blum is accused of exchanging several sexually graphic videos with a 17-year-old girl, with whom she was having a physical relationship. She is also accused of recording herself engaging in the illicit acts with the underage girl and traveling across state lines to see her. And when the "relationship" hit the rocks, Blum allegedly threatened to kill the girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the sheriff's office received a tip on July 14 that Blum was engaged in a relationship with an underage girl. The witness told authorities that the girl's mental health "had significantly deteriorated" over the course of the year she was allegedly involved with Blum.

During the investigation, authorities gained access to the teenager's cellphone and allegedly found many graphic videos depicting Blum with the girl, including two in which Blum was allegedly "violently choking" the teenager.

Blum Referred the Girl as Her 'Wife,' Sent Her Violent Texts Like 'I Really Need to RAPE Your A**'

Further investigation into the alleged messages exchanged between Blum and the girl led authorities to believe that their correspondence was "romantic or sexual in nature." Blum allegedly "continuously provided a 'count down'" to the girl's 18th birthday and promised to marry her, referring to the underage girl as her "wife."

The complaint reportedly cited messages between Blum and the girl going back to February, including explicit photos and videos sent to Blum from the girl. Blum's texts allegedly verged on being violent, including one that said, "I really need to RAPE you're a**."

'I Will F**king Drive My Knife Through Your Throat,' Blum Threatened to Kill the Girl When She Tried to Break Up

When the relationship hit a rough patch and the girl attempted to break it off, Blum's reactions were allegedly explicitly violent. One text read, "Leave me and see what happens." Another read, "I will f—ing drive my favorite knife thru your throat and watch you [die] slowly. I swear on my [grandparents]."

The complaint stated that authorities learned that Blum was planning on flying up to see the girl in Atlanta, Georgia, once she was out of the hospital. Blum was arrested in Atlanta on Wednesday.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz called the charges "very disturbing," and "a betrayal of the badge, the public trust, and the oath we swear to uphold." Cordero Stutz added, "The actions alleged stand in direct opposition to everything we represent as law enforcement officers and as human beings."