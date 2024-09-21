Female LA School Counselor Accused of Having a Sexual Relationship with 16-Year-Old Student

A Southern California high school guidance counselor is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen student.

Julie Tichon, 37, was charged Friday for allegedly having sexual relations with a 16-year-old boy multiple times, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The sexual acts reportedly took place multiple times between February and March 2024. The school Tichon was employed at was only identified as a West Los Angeles high school, however, officials said she is no longer working at the location.

Tichon was charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

"Educators and school staff have a fundamental duty to create a safe environment for all students, and when that trust is broken, it affects the entire community," said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1. If convicted on all charges, she faces up to five years in prison. Investigators believe there are more victims of Tichon who have not yet come forward.

"Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim and holding this individual fully accountable," Gascón said. "To every victim and family affected by such crimes, please know that we stand with you and will continue to fight for your safety and justice."

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Detective Brett Hopkins at 213-473-0447. The case is being prosecuted by the L.A. County DA's Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.