Female Illinois School Employee Charged After Kissing Student, Giving Him a Massage

An Illinois school employee has been charged with a felony after she was allegedly found to be having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Sandra Pardo, a Grayslake resident and paraprofessional at Cyd Lash Academy in Gages Lake, has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery, solicitation to meet a minor and child endangerment.

Investigation Revealed Pardo was Spending Time with the Student After School Hours, Engaged in Inappropriate Relationship

Authorities said the charges against Pardo stem from a string of alleged incidents involving a student under the age of 16.

Deputies said the investigation began after they were notified that a boy under the age of 16 was allegedly spotted in a video driving in a car on a public roadway. In the video, the person who notified deputies said they could hear a voice from the car that they recognized as Pardo.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Pardo had allegedly been spending time with the student after school hours and had allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the student.

It was also determined that Pardo had allegedly given the boy a massage and kissed him on at least two different occasions, including once in the school in January.

Pardo Charged with Aggravated Battery From the Alleged Kissing, Massage

Following the investigation, Pardo was taken into custody on Wednesday. Deputies said two of the counts of aggravated battery against Pardo stem from the alleged kissing, while the third streams from the alleged massage.

"Children have the absolute right to be safe in the school environment and outside of school. The behavior of this paraprofessional is unconscionable and despicable. There is no doubt this behavior is condemned by the thousands of hard-working teachers and school staff from across the county. Our staff will continue our zero-tolerance policy for adults who victimize our most vulnerable," Lake Couty Sheriff John Idleburg said.

Pardo appeared in court on Thursday morning and deputies said the Lake County State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to detain her pre-trial. Deputies said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are possible.