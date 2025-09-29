Female Greenville County Elementary School Employee Arrested for Sexual Misconduct with Child Under 11

A Greenville County elementary school employee has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11.

Kristy Gwinn, 44, was arrested Friday by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, according to detention center records. Her bond was set at $15,000. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office website, she has been released on bond.

Gwinn was an instructional coach at Westcliffe Elementary School, the Greenville County School District confirmed.

The principal at Westcliffe noted that the charges were "unrelated" to the school and sent the following message to parents on Saturday.

"This is Beth Farmer, principal at Westcliffe Elementary. I want to make you aware that instructional coach, Kristy Gwinn, has been placed on administrative leave. We were notified that she has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. I want to be clear that the charge is unrelated to our school and does not involve any of our students. Because this is a personnel matter, I cannot share additional details. I understand that news like this can be unsettling, but please know the safety and well-being of your children remain our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your continued trust and support."