Female Decatur Substitute Teacher Admits to Grooming, Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with 11-Year-Old Student

The ex-Decatur Public Schools teacher who had sex with a male student under the age of 13 in her Mount Zion home could face up to 40 years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty.

Alley E. Bardfield, 34, appeared Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court and admitted a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, as reported by Herald & Review.

That is a Class X felony which normally carries a sentencing range of 6 to 60 years in prison. But under the terms of a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, the agreed sentence cap was lowered to 40 years, with the actual penalty left to the decision of Judge Rodney Forbes.

Bardfield, who has been held in the Macon County Jail since her arrest in March of 2024, will be sentenced Sept. 25.

Boy's Mother Learned About the Relationship When He Started 'Acting Odd' After Spending a Night at the Teacher's Home

Outlining the case against Bardfield earlier in court, State's Attorney Diane Couri said the defendant's sexual relationship with the boy was revealed when the child's mother noticed he was "acting odd" after he spent the night at the home of the former teacher. She also noticed the teacher had sent her son more than $700 over the past few months.

The mother then found disturbing messages and pictures sent between Bardfield and her child on the boy's phone. The child later told police about having sex with Bardfield during that overnight stay. The child also said Bardfield would exchange nude photos on Snapchat.

Bardfield Told the Victim She Couldn't Get Pregnant Because Her 'Tubes are Tied'

During a "forensic" interview with police, the child said Bardfield had taken him to her bedroom and started kissing him. She had then helped the child undress and undressed herself before they had intercourse on her bed.

During the interview, with the child's mom and cops watching, the boy engaged in a text message conversation with the defendant. The child told Bardfield he has to go out of town and then texts: "...I love you and I miss you alley. When I come back I'll see if I can come over." Bardfield is quoted as replying: "You're always welcome; I love and miss you too."

Later, the child called Bardfield and police listen in after getting a court order to use an eavesdropping device. "(Bardfield) is heard telling the victim that her tubes are tied and that she cannot get pregnant," said the affidavit. "The victim asked Alley if he came over this weekend... if they could 'do it again'. Alley responded 'Yes'..."

Bardfield Claimed the Boy Initially Made 'Sexual Advances Towards Her'

After her arrest, Bardfield admitted having sex with the child on one occasion and paying him money when he asked her for cash. She is quoted as telling police the boy had initially made "sexual advances towards her" on the night they had intercourse.

Forbes outlined in court the custodial term Bardfield was facing and also said she would have to register for the rest of her life as a sexual predator as part of her sentencing.