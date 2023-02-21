Female Connecticut School Cafeteria Employee Arrested After Picking Up Student from House Party, Having Sex with Him

A New Fairfield, Connecticut, high school employee has been arrested for sexually assaulting a student.

Police began an investigation on Jan. 17 after there contacted by New Fairfield High School administrators who received information about an employee possibly having inappropriate contact with a student. The employee was identified as 31-year-old Andie Rosafort.

Rosafort Reported After Parent Learned Student Left Party of Have Sexual Contact with Her

A child who attended a gathering with friends at a residence on Jan. 13 told a parent that one of the friends left the party for a short period of time and then returned and was behaving oddly, according to police. The child told the parent that they later learned that the friend left the party to meet up with an adult woman and that they believed the encounter was sexual in nature.

The student told police on the night of January 13, Rosafort asked to meet and asked for the address to pick up the alleged victim. The student said Rosafort picked them up and drove a short distance away where they had contact of a sexual nature, according to police. The alleged victim felt uncomfortable, got out of the vehicle, and returned to the gathering, police said.

Rosafort Also Sent Student Sexually Explicit Photos and Videos

Investigators spoke with the alleged victim who told them they had been communicating through private messages on social media for several months with Rosafort. The student told police Rosafort had sent unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos as well, according to investigators. Rosafort is alleged to have sent messages requesting images of the child as well.

Another juvenile witness told investigators they had observed messages between the two as they helped the victim block Rosafort's number. The victims phone was examined by detectives who discovered several screen recordings of videos containing explicit content and depicting Rosafort.

Investigators also obtained Rosafort's cell phone data and found photos and videos consistent with those described by the victim, according to police.

Rosafort No Longer Employed at New Fairfield Middle School

Rosafort was a cafeteria aide at the middle school, according to School Superintendent Ken Craw. She is no longer employed by the school district as of Jan. 18, Craw said.

Rosafort turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Monday. She was charged with sexual assault in the 2nd degree, enticing a minor by computer, and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on 03/01/2023, at Danbury Superior Court.