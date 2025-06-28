Female Columbus Teacher Busted While Engaging in Sexual Acts with 15-Year-Old Student in Her Car

A former teacher at a Columbus high school was indicted on charges of sexual battery after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student.

A grand jury indicted 27-year-old Jamelah Daboubi on two counts of sexual battery, according to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Shayla Favor's office.

Student's Aunt Caught Daboubi and the Teen Having Sex in Her Car

Daboubi was a former English teacher at Horizon Science Academy Columbus High, located on Morse Road. On April 2, police were called to a woman's home, located on Salado Creek Drive on the city's northeast side.

The woman said she caught her 15-year-old nephew, who she had guardianship over, and one of his 10th grade teachers engaged in sexual contact in the teacher's car, the release states.

Victim Told Cops He and Daboubi Had a Sexual Relationship that Involved Kissing and Touching

The teenager admitted to police that he and his teacher had been having a relationship that involved kissing and touching, according to the prosecutor's office.

The following day, an interview revealed that the teen and Daboubi had been texting for a couple of months and engaging in sexual activity for a period of time, the prosecutor's office said. Police obtained the boy's phone and found hundreds of phone calls and thousands of texts between him and Daboubi.

Daboubi has since been fired from her teaching position at the school, according to the prosecutor's office.She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on July 11.