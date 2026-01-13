Female Columbia Cheerleading Coach Who Had Sexual Relationships with Two Students, Sentenced to Probation

A former cheerleading coach at Mexico High School was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday in Audrain County court.

As reported by ABC17, Janae Nunnelly, 26, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 to having sexual contact with a student. She faces four years in the Department of Corrections, if she violates her parole.

According to the probable cause statement in previous reporting, Nunnelly was "engaged in a sexual relationship with a currently enrolled student" and previously engaged in intercourse with another student while they were enrolled.

One of the victims stated that Nunnelly added them on a social media platform in May 2024 and began meeting with them the next month. Nunnelly picked up the victim and brought them to her residence in Mexico, the statement says.

Previous court documents stated Nunnelly has "a history of preying on high school students" and that she admitted to two sexual "relationships" and a third that involved using marijuana with a student.

Nunnelly was listed as the head cheerleading coach on MSHSAA's website for the 2024-25 season. She is no longer employed with Mexico Public Schools. A spokesperson from the district confirmed that she began working at the school in September 2020 and was terminated on Feb. 28, 2025.