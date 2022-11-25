Female Colombian Judge Suspended After Appearing on Virtual Court Hearing in Her Underwear, Smoking in Bed

A Colombian judge notorious for sharing racy photos of herself on social media was handed a three-month suspension this week for appearing half-naked and smoking in bed during a Zoom hearing.

The Judicial Disciplinary Commission in Norte de Santander ruled Tuesday that Judge Vivian Polania violated multiple administrative regulations, reported the Spanish-language news outlet Infobae.

Polania, 34, sparked controversy last week after she appeared on a Zoom call lounging in what appeared to be her underwear, puffing away on a cigarette during a court hearing related to a car bombing targeting an army brigade that took place in the city of CÃºcuta in June 2021.

Disciplinary Committee Launched Investigation After Video Went Viral

The video of the scantily-clad judge quickly went viral and prompted the disciplinary committee to launch an investigation into Polonia's NSFW display.

According to the panel's 16-page ruling, Polonia kept her camera off for nearly an hour before turning it on, revealing that she was lying in bed in a "deplorable" state, looking "disheveled with sleepy eyes," and slurring her speech.

When an attorney present at the hearing told the judge that her camera had been turned on, Polonia quickly switched the device off.

The committee noted that the decision to place Polonia on unpaid leave through February was made after it was determined that she was not fit to perform her duties because she did not respect the parties at the hearing and failed to comply with the judicial dress code.

"Such a situation is not consistent with the care, respect and circumspection with which a judge of the republic must administer justice, denoting a clear lack of respect from the official," the ruling read.



Polonia Claimed She was Lying Down Because She was Suffering an Anxiety Attack, Low Blood Pressure

In her defense, Polonia denied that she was half-naked and claimed that she had to lie down during the hearing because she suffered an anxiety attack and had low blood pressure.

Speaking to Blu Radio, Polonia said that was extremely overworked, resulting in her mental health struggles. She also claimed that she has long been bullied by her fellow judges in CÃºcuta and threatened with disciplinary actions because of the way she dresses.

Polonia was previously investigated for sharing risquÃ© snaps of herself in BDSM-style outfits and skimpy lingerie displaying her 37 tattoos on her Instagram page, where she had more than 30,000 followers until the account was deactivated this week.