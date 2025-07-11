Female Cleveland Teacher Who Sexually Assaulted Student on School Bus, Locker Room, And Her Home, Learns Her Fate

A Cuyahoga County judge Thursday sentenced a former Noble Academy teacher and basketball coach to a year in prison for having sexual contact with a female 14-year-old student.

Common Pleas Judge Andrew Santoli, in addition to the prison sentence, ordered Polzner, 34, to surrender her state teaching license and register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

You were in a position of authority," Santoli told Polzner as he handed down the sentence. "Many members of our community trusted you with our children and you violated that trust."

"And you violated it in such a manner as to sexually assault a child," he added.

Last month, Polzner, 34, pleaded guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to her indictment, Polzner sexually assaulted the victim on the back of the school bus on the way home from basketball games, in the locker room of Noble Academy, and at Polzner's home.

Polzner was employed at Noble Academy in Euclid until her arrest in December 2024. She was a math teacher, coach, and athletics director and abused the former student between 2017 and 2019.

The victim in this case is an adult now, but she told Euclid Police the abuse started when she was just 14 years old. She was a middle school basketball player, and she said Polzner sexually assaulted her multiple times over two years.

A spokesperson for the school told 19 Investigates that they take school safety very seriously and claims there is no evidence to indicate any misconduct occurred after 2019 or that any other students were involved.