Female Clark County School Counselor Admits to Having a Sexual Relationship with Student, Avoids Prison

A former Floyd County High School counselor pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student on Monday.

Brittany Eisner, 34, a former Floyd Central High School counsellor, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child seduction and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor between April and May 2024, as reported by WLKY.

Eisner admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct as defined in Indiana Code with a 17-year-old female victim. The counselor had a sexual relationship with the teen and even provided her with alcohol and vaping products.

According to court records, the investigation began when Floyd Central administrators reported concerns to law enforcement. Jeffersonville police launched a criminal investigation shortly after.

While the age of consent in Indiana is 16, state law raises that age to 18 when the adult is in a position of authority, such as a teacher or school counselor. The law is designed to protect students from potential abuse of power.

As part of the plea deal, Eisner will serve two years on home detention, with one additional year suspended. This means, Eisner will avoid prison time unless she violates the terms of her release.

"So total a sentence of three years. Execute to serve on HIP," said Judge Nicholas Karaffa. Eisner will be formally sentenced in July.