Female California School Employee Accused of Having Sex with 3 Students

A former Woodland Christian School employee has pleaded not guilty after being accused of sex acts involving three minors.

Cynthia Magana, 23, faces eight felony counts in connection with the alleged instances of sex acts and sexting that happened between January and May, according to a criminal complaint filed in Yolo County Superior Court on Thursday.

Magana Allegedly Had Sex with the Students in a Vehicle Parked at Community Center and At School

Woodland Christian School is a private school with about 750 students in grades kindergarten to high school. KCRA 3 previously reportedthat a school official called the police on May 11 to report inappropriate contact with one of their employees and high school boys. Magana was not a teacher at the school.

According to the complaint, Magana faces three counts in connection with having unlawful sex and oral sex with one of the minors in a car and truck. The acts occurred in vehicles at a community center and at the school, according to the complaint.

She is also accused of having sex with the second minor in a car at the community center and sexting with the person. Magana is also accused of having the third minor send sexually explicit photos to her.

Magana Pleaded Not Guilty in Court

On Friday, Magana appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the following charges: unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, two counts of oral copulation with a person under 18, two counts of inappropriate contact with a minor, and two counts of employment of a minor in an obscene matter.

All the charges are felonies. Magana is out on bail, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office said. She is due back in court on Sept. 1.