Female British Prison Warden Smuggled Syringe to 'Artificially Inseminate' Herself with Inmate's Semen

A female prison officer smuggled a Calpol syringe into jail to "artificially inseminate" herself with an inmate's sperm.

Cherri-Ann Austin-Saddington, 29, had a six-month relationship with inmate Bradley Trengrove while working as a warden at HMP The Verne on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England.

Austin-Saddington Smuggled the Syringe In Her Bra to 'Artifically Inseminate' Herself with Semen Trengrove Kept Wrapped in Cling Film

The warden and the inmate had more than 40 sexual encounters that took place in prison workshops while nobody was around. Austin-Saddington also became pregnant as a result but lost the baby.

After Trengrove was shifted to another prison, she visited him with an empty syringe in her bra so she could "artificially inseminate" herself with his semen, which he had wrapped in cling film for her.

Austin-Saddington, from Weymouth, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office, but avoided jail as she was given a two-year suspended sentence. Bournemouth Crown Court heard she started working as a prison officer at Verne Prison in July 2019.

Austin-Saddington Suspected of Having an Inappropriate Relationship with Two Inmates

Austin-Saddington's probation period was extended because she was suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with two prisoners, the court was told, according to The Telegraph.

In January 2022, Trengrove, who was serving a 13-year extended jail sentence for raping a woman and having sexual activity with a child, was transferred to the prison. He began a relationship with Austin-Saddington in August of that year.

During the affair, she smuggled a mobile phone into the Category C prison for him and saved his name in her phone under "husband to be", the court heard. Robert Bryan, prosecuting, read out messages she sent to Trengrove stating he was "the one", her "reason for living", and that she would love him "til my last breath."

Austin-Saddington Became Pregnant After Having Unprotected Sex with Trengrove, Lost the Baby Two Months into Pregnancy

The pair had unprotected sex between 30 and 40 times, the court heard. In November, she told him she was pregnant, but lost the baby at about eight weeks.

In March 2023, Trengrove was moved to HMP Channings Wood in Devon, where Austin-Saddington tried to send him intimate photos that were intercepted by staff.

On May 26 of that year, she visited him under a false name. During a pat down search, officers found she was not wearing underpants and had the empty syringe in her bra. She was arrested immediately after the visit.

Trengrove admitted encouraging or assisting her in the misconduct, having a mobile phone inside prison and using it for "unauthorised transmission of images or sound." He was given another two years and three months to serve on top of his original sentence.