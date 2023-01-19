Female Atlanta School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl in Locker Room, in Her Car

A woman was arrested and accused by police of molesting a student while she worked as a teacher at a Cobb middle school.

Holly McQueen, 23, of Covington, is accused in an arrest warrant of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Smitha Middle School during the 2022 spring semester.

McQueen Engaged in Sexual Acts with the Student in the Locker Room, in Her Car

McQueen is charged with six felonies, including one count of sexual assault by a teacher, principal or administrator, three counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child.

Cobb Police allege in the warrant that McQueen had sexual contact with the girl in the locker room at the school and in her car outside of the victim's house.

McQueen is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, for allegedly convincing the teen to send McQueen a naked photo on social media.

The arrest warrant does not mention McQueen's position at Smitha, though a LinkedIn profile that appears to be McQueen's says she was a physical education teacher for Cobb County Schools from July 2021-July 2022 and, most recently, a PE/health teacher at Fulton County Schools.

McQueen Fired, School District Confirms

Last week, the administration at River Trail Middle School in Johns Creek was informed by the Fulton County Schools Police Department of the charges against McQueen, Brian Noyes, a spokesperson for the school district, said in an email statement to the Marietta Daily Journal. "McQueen is no longer an employee of Fulton County Schools," Noyes said.

Leroy Tre' Hutchins, the Cobb school board member who represents the area that includes Smitha, told the Journal he was not aware of the situation.

"School safety is our utmost priority in Cobb schools, it doesn't matter where you are," Hutchins said. "The safety of our children is paramount, and we will continue to make sure that we continue to provide a safe learning environment for all students."

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, McQueen was arrested Jan. 11 at a Fulton County school. She is being held at the Cobb jail without bond.