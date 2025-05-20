Female Arkansas Teacher and Church Volunteer Who Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Church Member, Gets Probation After Pleading No Contest

Reagan Danielle Gray, a former middle school teacher and Immanuel Baptist Church praise team member, pleaded no contest on Monday to second-degree sexual assault involving one of the congregation's minors.

Originally charged with first-degree sexual assault, she accepted a plea agreement reducing the count and dismissing a separate count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Gray Sentenced to 6 Years Probation, $1,000 Fine and Required to Register as a Sex Offender, Avoid Contact with Victim

According to deputy prosecuting attorney Claire Maddox, Gray had engaged in sexual contact with a minor while she was serving as a volunteer in the student ministry at Immanuel Baptist Church and that she had done so while holding "a position of trust or authority" over the minor.

After briefly questioning her, Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge LaTonya Honorable found her guilty, determining that Gray had "knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily" entered the no-contest plea.

She sentenced Gray to six years probation, assessed her $1,000 in fines plus court costs and ordered her to stay away from the victim. Gray, 27, was also required to submit a DNA sample and to register as a sex offender. She'll have to undergo random drug screens and drug treatment as deemed necessary by probations, the judge said.

Gray had been accused of sexually assaulting a high-school aged music ministry volunteer, beginning when he was 15 years old. Prosecutors said the criminal conduct occurred from roughly Sept. 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021.

Victim's Parents Discovered Text Exchanges Between Their Son and Gray, Reported Her to the Head Pastor

According to the investigator, the alleged victim's parents discovered text messages between the alleged victim and Gray in 2020 that they reported to a senior pastor at the church. The affidavit continued that then-head pastor Steven Smith then confronted Gray about the messages and was told by her that the relationship was not physical.

Gray was then removed from student ministry and required by the church to undergo counseling, which she did, investigators said. The affidavit states that she returned to student ministry shortly after being removed.

Smith later told FBI investigators in February 2024 that Gray had confessed in counseling that the relationship between her and the alleged victim was "sexual in nature," according to the affidavit. The affidavit continues that Gray and the victim continued sending messages to each other using the Snapchat application instead of text messages.

Gray and Victim Continued to Have Sexual Contact with Victim, Had Encounters with Him in Her Car, Apartment

The affidavit shows Smith told investigators Gray and the alleged victim had additional physical contact since the 2020 discovery of their relationship. Gray told Smith about this, investigators reported.

The affidavit details that an FBI investigator interviewed the alleged victim in February and was told the alleged victim and Gray had sexual contact when Gray was 23 years old and the victim was 15 years old. The alleged victim also said he received nude images on the phone from Gray "on a daily basis" and that she requested the victim send images as well.

Per the affidavit, the alleged victim told investigators they did not remember sending images but considering the nature of the relationship, he said it probably did happen. In the affidavit the alleged victim continued to tell investigators that they never had procreative sex but did have sexual interaction, either in Gray's car or her apartment.

"Ms. Gray, let me say this. Keep in mind that actions that you do impact other people. Take this time to reflect on whatever decisions you made that landed you here and look for a way to repent, if you will, and change whatever course got you here," Honorable said.

In a written statement afterwards, Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said the conviction "ensures the defendant will be supervised by Arkansas Community Corrections, undergo a sex offender assessment and register as a sex offender, providing accountability and protection for the community."