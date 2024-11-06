Female Arkansas School Staffer Arrested After She Sent Nudes to a Student

An Arkansas school employee has been arrested and is accused of sending an explicit photo to a student.

Kara Callahan, 34, now faces one count of sexual indecency with a child, according to KAIT.

Investigation Against Callahan Started After Child Abuse Hotline Received a Tip

The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a tip on September 24 about Callahan's alleged crimes. The tip said she sent nude pictures of herself to a student. The student's age is not yet known.

Investigators spoke to students at Greene County Tech School District in Paragould, Arkansas, and one student showed investigators the photo. Callahan spoke to police on October 29 and she admitted to being the person in the photo, according to the report.

District Superintendent Releases Statement

According to the district's webpage, Callahan worked as an administrative assistant at the school. She has been placed on leave since her arrest. Greene County Tech Superintendent Scott Gerrish confirmed this in a statement provided to KAIT in the wake of her arrest.

"Greene County Tech School District is aware that the District Court of Greene County has determined that probable cause exists for the arrest of Kara Callahan, an employee of the school district. Upon the district learning of the allegations, Ms. Callahan was immediately placed on administrative leave and we are reviewing the situation in accordance with district policies," it read.

"Greene County Tech is committed to holding all its employees to a high standard of professionalism and trust within the school environment and the community."