Felix Baumgartner: Daredevil Skydiver Died Before He Hitting the Ground as He Plummeted on a Woman and His Paraglider Smashed into a Hotel Pool

Extreme sports athlete Felix Baumgartner is believed to have died after reportedly blacking out during a paragliding flight in Italy. The 56-year-old Austrian sportsman lost his life around 4 p.m. on Thursday in Porto Sant'Elpidio, located in Italy's Marche region, while flying a motorized paraglider.

Italian news outlets reported that the thrill-seeker, famously nicknamed 'Fearless Felix,' had been feeling unwell before takeoff and eventually lost control of his glider. Authorities suspect Baumgartner may have suffered a cardiac arrest while in flight. The Austrian daredevil, fell rapidly to the ground and crashed into a wooden structure near the busy pool area of the Le Mimose campsite and died, according to reports.

Tragic End

At the end of the descent, Baumgartner, best known for his historic jump from the edge of space, slammed onto a hotel employee. She had to be rushed to Murri Hospital. Fortunately, her injuries are not serious, according to reports.

At the time of the accident, the swimming pool was reportedly full of children playing, many of whom witnessed the athlete's tragic fall, according to Repubblica.

Bystanders and staff members tried to revive Baumgartner, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

He had taken off from Fermo, but while flying along the coast, he lost control of the powered hang glider for reasons still being investigated. After the crash, he was found unconscious and suffered cardiac arrest. Local media suggest that he may have suffered a heart attack mid-flight.

Emergency responders called for an air ambulance to take him to Torrette Hospital in Ancona, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, Mihaela Schwartzenberg, who was nearby as the couple had been vacationing in the area, was immediately informed of his death and rushed to the location.

Just moments before the tragic incident, the athlete had shared a video on social media with the caption, "Too much wind." The clip showed him gliding in circles above a field, unaware of the fatal events that were about to unfold.

Fraternity and Fans Shocked

Baumgartner's protégé, diver Christian Redl, spoke about his unwavering commitment and deep passion for his jumps. "He was very risk-conscious, a person who put a lot of thought into his jumps," he told Kleine Zeitung.

The world of extreme sports knew Baumgartner for his breathtaking stunts, especially his record-breaking jumps. He became a global sensation in 2012 after jumping from the stratosphere, setting three world records in a single mission.

Armed only with a pressure suit, a parachute, and incredible courage, he jumped from the edge of space, leaving spectators in awe. During his free fall, which lasted over four minutes, he reached an astonishing speed of 843.6 mph—breaking the sound barrier—before deploying his parachute and landing safely in New Mexico.

According to Redl, Baumgartner, a native of Salzburg, spent over a decade preparing for the legendary stratosphere jump that cemented his name in history. "He only jumped when he was truly confident."

Baumgartner was a highly skilled skydiver with thousands of jumps under his belt before turning his focus toward space.

He drew inspiration from Captain Joe Kittinger, a former fighter pilot who made a historic jump from an altitude of 102,800 feet in 1960.