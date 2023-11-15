Felicia Franklin: Georgia Lawmaker Who Found Passed Out Sues County for Firing Her as She Claims Drink Was Spiked by Date Rape Drug

The Georgia commissioner, who was reportedly found drunk and passed out on the sidewalk outside a sports bar, is suing her employers for their decision to remove her from her position. Felicia Franklin announced that she is filing a lawsuit for wrongful termination after county officials unanimously voted to remove her from her role as Board of Commissioners vice chair.

The decision to remove her was made in the aftermath of a September altercation, which was captured on police-worn body cameras, as reported by the Daily Mail. Contrary to reports, Franklin told the outlet that she is initiating a lawsuit against her former employer, claiming that she was heavily drugged.

Seeking Justice

In her lawsuit, Franklin, who is also a candidate for the county chairman position, alleges that the "traumatic and unfortunate incident" outside the 404 Sports Bar and Grill in Morrow occurred after she was "drugged with a 'date rape' drug."

The lawsuit claims that her "evening took a turn for the worse," and she was found "crying and clearly in a vulnerable position" when the police arrived.

However, Sgt. Scott Stewart of the Morrow Police Department said, "We have found no evidence to support that she was in fact drugged with GHB."

Sgt. Scott Stewart mentioned that officers have reviewed security footage showing Franklin entering the sports bar alone and ordering multiple drinks.

"She had probably three and a half, four drinks, then a swig of beer," Stewart told Fox 5.

According to police statements, the footage shows Franklin consumed three drinks named "That's a home run," which include 40-proof Hennessy and Grand Marnier.

She later had a glass of wine and took a sip from someone else's beer.

When the police arrived, body camera footage revealed her lying on the ground outside the bar.

Officers were seen lifting her onto a gurney while she remained unconscious. Subsequently, she began screaming, crying, and cursing out the first responders.

At one point, Franklin could be seen shouting, "I don't know what they gave me."

She was also seen hitting an EMT in an ambulance and repeatedly yelling at him to "get the f– out of my face."

When an officer told her, "Ma'am, you're about to go to jail," Franklin replied, "I don't give a f—, get him out of my face."

Franklin also was heard crying out, "Don't leave me, don't leave me," while being transported to a local hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital and being transferred to a bed, her agitation escalated, and she began calling out for her mother.

Pointing Fingers

After the incident, another video of Franklin being questioned by the police emerged, showing officers confronting her with receipts that proved she had consumed more drinks than she had initially claimed.

"I didn't have five drinks ... I had five drinks? I don't remember having five drinks," she said in response, claiming the other drinks listed were for other people.

Investigators said that they found no evidence of tampering with her drinks and reported that a toxicology report revealed the presence of cannabis in her system.

"She refused a blood test, but she did have a urinalysis, and it showed positive for cannabinoids, also known as cannabis," Stewart said.

However, as news of the incident circulated, Franklin claimed on October 1 that she had been drugged at the bar.

"It is believed by medical professionals that I was drugged with a GHB pill, more commonly known as the 'date rape pill,' and this incident has shaken me to my core," she posted on Facebook.

"I will be working closely with authorities to ensure that justice is served, and I will also be advocating for improved safety measures at events like these," she claimed.

"No one should have to go through what I experienced, and I want to thank all of you for your support during this challenging time."

The police department has declared the case "closed," citing the decision of the EMTs not to press charges.

However, by the end of October, Franklin was unanimously removed from her position as vice chair, with some residents calling for Gov. Brian Kemp to take further action.

"The video spoke for itself. What more can we say?" Chairman Jeff Turner told WSB-TV about the decision.

"We represent the citizens of Clayton County and we have to make sure we present ourselves in a way that our citizens are going to be proud of us."

Reportedly, Franklin called the move unlawful during the meeting, claiming that she would still pursue a run for the position of chairwoman.