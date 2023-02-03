FedEx Fires Racist Employee Who Told Spanish Woman to 'Go Back' and 'Kiss My White A**'

A FedEx female employee who was caught racially attacking a Spanish speaking woman while delivering a parcel, has been fired from her job after the video went viral. The name of the employee has not been revealed by FedEx.

FedEx Employee Told Victim to Kiss Her White Ass

The video which was uploaded by the victim Karla De La Torre or "Karleshion," a sketch comedy creator with nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, shows the FedEx driver struggling with a large package as she asks for help. "Why don't y'all come help?"

A woman is then heard responding to the employee in Spanish. As no one comes forward to help the employee with the bulky package, she flips it on the ground and says, ""Yeah, there ya go, get your boxes since y'all wanna stand there and look at me. Yeah."

At this point the argument seems to elevate, and the delivery person is heard telling the victim and her family to "kiss my white ass." As the situation worsens, the influencer is repeatedly heard telling the employee, "Leave. Leave."

"You need to go back to your country, I can't tell what you're saying," the delivery person says. "This is America!"

Employee Issued an Apology on Social Media

The video has raked up over 23 million views since it was uploaded on Tuesday. Insider reported that the fired employee posted an apology on her own TikTok under the account @annessa222, on Wednesday.

"I ended up saying a racist comment and I'm deeply sorry. I wanna deeply apologize to Karla and her family because I shouldn't have acted like that," she said in her apology after the victim claimed that the package was damaged.

Announcing the firing of the racist employee, a spokesperson for FedEx told the outlet that the woman is longer employed with them. "This behavior is unacceptable and contrary to the professionalism demonstrated by service providers in safely and reliably delivering millions of packages every day," a spokesperson for FedEx Ground said in an email statement.

"FedEx Ground expects the highest levels of conduct from service providers, and we can confirm that this individual is no longer providing service."