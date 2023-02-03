'Chinese' Spy Balloon Spreading Deadly Virus Over the US? Speculations after Pentagon Refuses to Shoot Down the Moving Balloon

A Chinese spy balloon seen flying over the United States is being tracked by the Pentagon. The white colored giant balloon was recently tracked crossing over Montana, where the US houses its nuclear missiles.

Balloon Does Not Pose Threat

CNN reported that the Pentagon is confident that the high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the People's Republic of China. Speaking to the outlet, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.

"The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," Ryder said.

Claiming that even though the balloon's current flight path covers "a number of sensitive sites," Ryder said that it does not pose the threat of accumulating sensitive intelligence. "The balloon is assessed to have limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective," said the spokesperson. Ryder also confirmed that the US has decided against shooting the balloon down.

Speculations About Spy Balloon

The Independent reported that spy balloon has led to several speculating if is route is linked with nuclear missile sites after it was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, after flying over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada.

As per the outlet, the Pentagon decided against shooting down the balloon as its its size would create a dangerously large debris field. Meanwhile speculations were also rising about the spy gadget carrying and spreading some kind of virus over the country.

"Don't shoot the Chinese balloon!!! It could be full of new virus!" tweeted a user as another added, "What if the Chinese balloon has a new virus in it (Trojan Horse)? Don't shoot it down."

"Great... but you better pay attention to the Chinese Balloon over America... it could easily be full of enough VIRUS to wipe us out," expressed another user.

"Good grief, this administration is pathetic and cowardly! Can the pentagon confirm that this Chinese balloon isn't releasing more Covid or worse virus into the air??" read another tweet.

"What if that balloon is carrying a poison agent?!? Releasing another virus in our air, shooting it down could be devastating What else is coming at us?!" opined a user.