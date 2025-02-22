Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Executive Order to Cut Funding for Diversity Programs, Citing Free Speech Violations

A federal judge has halted an executive order by former President Donald Trump that aimed to end government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The ruling, issued Friday, prevents the administration from cutting funding to such initiatives while a lawsuit continues.

Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore found the order likely violated free speech rights. He granted an injunction to block the funding withdrawal. The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the city of Baltimore and higher education groups.

Trump signed the order on his first day in office, instructing federal agencies to cancel all grants and contracts related to DEI. A second order followed, requiring federal contractors to certify that they do not promote DEI initiatives. The administration claimed it was only targeting programs that allegedly violated federal civil rights laws.

The plaintiffs argued that Trump's actions were unconstitutional and an overreach of executive power. They also claimed the orders created a chilling effect, discouraging organizations from supporting diversity efforts.

Judge Abelson, appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, sided with the plaintiffs. He ruled that the executive orders discouraged businesses, institutions, and public entities from openly endorsing DEI. He described the order as "vague" and "threatening" during this week's hearing.

While blocking the funding cuts, Abelson allowed the attorney general to investigate and report on DEI practices. The lawsuit will continue as both sides prepare for further legal battles.

