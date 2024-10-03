Fears of All-Out War Escalate as Israel Pounds Beirut With Bombs Killing At Least Six Including One American Citizen

After a day of close-range fighting between Israeli and Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon, Israel launched airstrikes on central Beirut early Thursday morning, killing at least six people. Three missiles also struck the Dahiyeh suburb, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week, causing loud explosions, according to Lebanese security officials.

On the ground, Israel continued bombings in Lebanon, with health authorities reporting multiple injuries from the IDF attacks. An American from Dearborn, Michigan, was also killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to his daughter. US Representative Rashida Tlaib's office confirmed the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad, a constituent and US citizen, according to reports by multiple news outlets.

Israel Continues Bombing Lebanon

Multiple media outlets reported hearing a series of loud explosions, while the Israeli military stated that it was carrying out "precision strikes" in the area.

Israel has continued its offensive into Lebanon, with several clashes between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) being reported. The IDF confirmed the deaths of eight Israeli soldiers, marking the first Israeli fatalities inside Lebanon since the invasion began.

In Tel Aviv, Hamas' military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting and stabbing attack on Tuesday that left seven people dead.

"Another sleepless night in Beirut. Counting the blasts shaking the city. No warning sirens. Not knowing what's next. Only that uncertainty lies ahead. Anxiety and fear are omnipresent," UN special coordinator in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, shared on X on Thursday.

US Citizen Killed in Attack

A US citizen from Michigan was among the victims of recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. Kamel Ahmad Jawad, 56, of Dearborn, had traveled to Lebanon to look after his elderly mother, according to The Detroit News.

A White House spokesperson later confirmed his death, saying: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad and our hearts go out to his family and friends. His death is a tragedy, as are the deaths of many civilians in Lebanon."

Friends of the father of four took to social media to share that he had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was among those who responded to the news.

"How many more have to die before our country stops sending more US bombs and funding this madness?" she posted on Instagram.

Dearborn is home to the largest Arab population in the US, with over half of the city's residents identifying as having Middle Eastern or North African heritage.