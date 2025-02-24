FDA Scrambles to Rehire 300 Fired Scientists, Including Some of Elon Musk's Neuralink Reviewers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is asking some recently fired scientists to return, including employees who reviewed Elon Musk's brain implant company, Neuralink. Multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed the rehiring effort.

The FDA aims to bring back around 300 workers, according to sources. The move comes after President Donald Trump's recent mass firings at the agency responsible for regulating drugs, food safety, medical devices, and tobacco. The White House previously stated that over 1,000 FDA employees were let go.

Some of the dismissed scientists worked in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, which oversees medical device reviews. At least 11 former employees received calls last Friday inviting them to return to work on Monday. More calls were expected over the weekend, according to FDA insiders.

Among those dismissed were about 20 employees from the office of neurological and physical medicine devices. Some had worked on reviewing Neuralink, which the FDA initially blocked from conducting human trials due to safety concerns. The agency later approved the trials, which are now ongoing. It is unclear if all former Neuralink reviewers have been asked to return.

The FDA has not commented on the situation. The White House also declined to respond, directing inquiries to the federal health department, which has remained silent.

Rehiring Amid Controversy

The effort to rehire FDA staff follows broader rehiring efforts by the Trump administration. This includes scientists overseeing nuclear weapons programs and those monitoring the spread of bird flu.

Some former FDA employees remain undecided about returning. Three told reporters they would accept the offer, while others expressed concerns about job security. One scientist criticized the administration's approach, saying, "They want to 'move fast and break things,' but they're not offering Silicon Valley salaries or stock options. How do they expect to attract top talent?"

Scott Whitaker, CEO of the medical device industry group AdvaMed, which had opposed the firings, welcomed the rehiring effort. "Americans need an efficient FDA to advance medical technologies. Bringing back these experts is a step in the right direction," he said.

Questions remain about the administration's justification for the mass layoffs. Many affected jobs were funded by industry fees rather than taxpayer money. Some terminated employees even received outstanding performance ratings just weeks before their dismissal.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly previously defended the firings, saying Trump aimed to eliminate wasteful spending and non-essential government roles. However, the abrupt reversal raises concerns about the administration's long-term strategy for federal agencies.