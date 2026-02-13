FBI Shares Description of Nancy Guthrie's Suspected Kidnapper and Doubles Reward to $100K for Info Leading to Break in Case

The FBI has released new identifying details about the person suspected of abducting Nancy Guthrie and has increased the reward for tips that could help advance the investigation, doubling the amount originally offered.

"Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance," the FBI's Phoenix office posted on X. Investigators say a closer forensic review of the doorbell camera footage from the 84-year-old's home in Tucson has uncovered several clues that could help identify the masked, armed suspect seen standing at her front door, according to officials and cops.

Mark of a Kidnapper

The suspected kidnapper is a man believed to be between 5'9" and 5'10" tall with an average build, according to the FBI Phoenix Office. Investigators also noted that, in the doorbell camera footage, he was carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

"We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case," the FBI said in the statement.

The FBI added that every tip it receives is carefully reviewed to assess its credibility, with agents deciding how the information can be followed up on and used by law enforcement.

"Media outlets should direct tips they receive to the FBI. Additionally, we do not comment on tips and information we receive regarding ongoing investigations," the bureau added.

Reward Doubled

Last Thursday, the FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who provides information that helps locate Nancy or leads to the arrest of the person suspected of abducting her.

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson on January 31. She had just returned from dinner with her daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who dropped her off that evening.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that it had received another ransom letter allegedly from Nancy's captors, this time containing a warning that they were "not being taken seriously."

The latest update follows the release of chilling footage that showed a masked man standing at Nancy's front door and fiddling with her doorbell camera.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a black face covering, thick black latex gloves, and a black backpack. The clip marked the first major development in the missing-persons case in more than a week.