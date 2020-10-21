The FBI currently has the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden that contained emails, which revealed his foreign business dealings including contacts in China and Ukraine, two senior administration officials stated, as reported by Fox News. The FBI did not agree to confirm or deny the existence of a probe into the laptop or the emails as per the standard practice.

The news organization has further stated that FBI and the Justice Department officials agree with the assessment from the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop is not a part of the Russian disinformation campaign that is targeting the presidential nominee Joe Biden despite the claims of the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

"Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn't believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress," Ratcliffe said. He mentioned that it is not correct."If you thought it wasn't possible for Schiff to have any less credibility, DOJ just proved you wrong," a senior intelligence official said to Fox News.

FBI and Biden's Laptop

Another senior federal officer told Fox News that the emails were 'authentic'. FBI in a letter to the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Chairman Ron Jonhson who is currently investigating Hunter's business dealing and also the laptop said that the bureau does not have anything at that time.

"If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee pursuant to the established notification framework," the letter mentioned. The emails were obtained by the New York Post and revealed that Hunter allegedly introduced Joe to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings less than a year ago he pressured the government officials of Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin who was probing the founder of the company.

The New York Post revealed that Biden at the request of Hunter met with the executive Vadym Pozharskyi in April 2015. The meeting was stated in an email of appreciation as per the New York Post that Pozharskyi sent to Hunter Biden, a year after he took the position on the board of Burisma. "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," the email stated.

Biden campaign told Fox News that the former vice president did not have a meeting with Pozharskyi. Biden before the emails surfaced had repeatedly stated that he has never spoken to his son regarding his overseas business dealings. Hunter's business deals and his part in the board of Burisma emerged during the Trump impeachment inquiry.