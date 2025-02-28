FBI Accused of Blocking Investigation Into Trump Rally Shooter as Questions Loom Over Possible Accomplices

Nine months after a failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, left no manifesto or explanation. Authorities and those who knew him are still searching for answers.

FBI Accused of Blocking Investigation

According to sources cited by the New York Post, the FBI has allegedly obstructed efforts to uncover Crooks' true intentions. Local law enforcement, private investigators, and former classmates have expressed frustration over the lack of information.

Crooks' parents, Matthew and Mary Crooks, have refused all interviews. They reportedly live in isolation, only leaving their home in the early hours of the morning.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, billionaire Elon Musk questioned the lack of information about the shooter. "Why do we know nothing about that guy in Butler?" Musk asked. He also suggested that FBI Director Kash Patel would get to the bottom of the case.

Was Crooks Part of a Larger Network?

Private investigator Doug Hagmann believes Crooks did not act alone. Hagmann and his team have interviewed over 100 people and analyzed data from electronic devices connected to Crooks. He claims some of these devices are still active, with one allegedly pinging at Bethel Park High School.

"We don't think he acted alone," Hagmann told The Post. "This attack took coordination. Crooks may have been handled by multiple individuals. I wouldn't rule out the possibility of others at the rally helping him."

Congressman Raises Questions

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), part of a bipartisan Congressional task force investigating the attack, remains skeptical of a conspiracy. However, he agrees the FBI has been uncooperative. Higgins suggests Crooks may have been under the influence of prescription drugs, which could have altered his behavior.

"Something pushed him over the edge," Higgins said. "He wasn't erratic, but at the same time, he was a lunatic—calculated yet incredibly smart."

Details of the Attack

On July 13, Crooks opened fire from a rooftop about 130 yards from Trump's rally stage. He fired eight shots before being killed by a Secret Service sniper within six seconds.

One bullet grazed Trump's ear. Another struck and killed rallygoer Corey Comperatore. Two others, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were seriously wounded.

Crooks was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Despite extensive investigations, many questions remain unanswered. The search for Crooks' true motives continues.