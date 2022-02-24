Father Turns Daughter's Live-on-Air Murder Clip Into NFT in Hopes of Erasing it From Internet

Father of a TV journalist, whose murder was caught on camera is turning his daughter's death video clip into into a non-fungible token (NFT). According to reports in a leading media website, Andy Parker, whose daughter Alison Parker then 24, was shot dead by a former colleague during a live on air show the video of which has gone viral on the internet and has been viewed millions of times.

The 17-second long clip had been filmed on August 26, 2015, by Parker's cameraman, Adam Ward when both were killed by disgruntled former colleague Vester Lee Flanagan II while they were reporting live. Reportedly, their murderer had later run away and died by suicide. The clip went viral on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube and has been viewed millions of times.

Parker, who lost his daughter in the brutal shooting incident in Roanoke, Virginia in 2015 on live television, is hoping that this initiative will allow him to finally erase the disturbing video from the internet after six long years.

Despite being so many years, the horrifying video of the shooting incident is still circulating and gaining attention from masses on social networking sites. Parker has now transformed the murder video clip into an NFT or non-fungible token in the hopes that he will be able to claim ownership over the all the circulating videos.

"This is the Hail Mary, an act of desperation," the deceased journalist's father said to The Washington Post during an interview. Despite Facebook and YouTube taking down thousands of clips of the murder, many clips have still remained on the platforms.

Parker has not only asked a number of his allies to search and flag the videos but has also launched a congressional campaign holding social media companies accountable for the spread of harmful content on their sites.