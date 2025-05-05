Father Kills Deputy as Revenge a Day After Cincinnati Police Fatally Shoot His Teenage Son

A deputy was intentionally struck and killed by a father after his son was fatally shot by a Cincinnati police officer, according to police.

As reported by CBS News, on Friday, 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr. fatally struck a county deputy with his vehicle. Hinton is said to be the father of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Cincinnati police officer the previous day.

Hinton Allegedly Intentionally Drove into the Deputy in an Attempt to Kill Him

A prosecutor said evidence and witnesses will show that Hinton drove directly at the deputy in an attempt to kill him. A judge ordered that Hinton be held until another hearing on Tuesday.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy was directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati on graduation day when he was hit by a car that drove into an intersection.

The deputy was outside of his car at the time of the crash, after which he was rushed to UC Medical Center in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. The deputy was identified as Larry Henderson, a retired deputy who still served at times as a special deputy.



Hinton's 18-Year-Old Son was Shot After He Pointed a Gun at Police Officer During an Investigation into Stolen SUV

Hinton's son, 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, was shot the day before his father's arrest during an investigation into a stolen SUV. According to Theetge, Ryan Hinton was running with a gun. The officer who shot him claimed that Hinton pointed the weapon at him.

Body camera video of the shooting released by police Friday showed one officer could be heard saying "he's got a gun, he's got a gun" before several shots were fired as Ryan Hinton was running behind an apartment complex.

There was no indication that he fired at police before he was shot, Theetge said. On Saturday, Rodney Hinton was arraigned on aggravated murder charges in a courtroom filled with officers mourning their fallen colleague.

Hinton's family attorney, Michael Wright, addressed the incident during the arraignment. "The family, they're very distraught right now. They are sad for the police officer who lost his life, and they're also grieving the fact that they've lost a son, a grandchild, a brother," he told Cincinnati.com.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that he was "sickened by what appears to be an intentional act of violence."