Father, His Fiancé Who Started GoFundMe Over 'Tragic Accident' of Son, Charged with Child's Murder

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged an Antelope Valley couple for allegedly killing their 4-year-old son.

According to prosecutors, fiancé Lacie Fetters, 25, and father Andrew Havrella, 36, tortured his son, Ryker Havrella, for seven months until he died on Dec. 3, 2024.

An autopsy has not detailed the boy's death, which is listed as "deferred" pending additional testing, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. However, KTLA reported that investigators determined that some kind of assault led to Ryker Havrella's death, though specifics were not provided.

Days after the boy's death, Andrew Havrella created a GoFundMe page stating his son died in a "tragic accident" and he is "devastated." The U.S. Mirror reported that the fundraiser garnered at least $6,100 before it was taken down.

"Any form of violence against children is reprehensible," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "Our office will be their defender and will vigorously seek justice in this case."

Fetters has been charged with one count of murder, torture and assault on a child causing death. She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. She's currently being held on $3 million bail.

Prosecutors charged Havrella with torture and child abuse. Havrella faces a similar maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted as charged. Prosecutors will recommend a bail of $1.1 million.

Investigators believe the torture and abuse happened sometime after May 1. It ultimately ended on Dec. 3 when Fetters allegedly killed Havrella's 4-year-old son. After a nearly two-month investigation, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested the couple on Jan. 21.

Fetter will be arraigned on March 6. Havrella was due in court on Jan. 31.