Father of Child Victim in Rape Case Killed After Being Offered $12K Bribe to Drop Charges in St Louis, Hitman Also Found Dead

A key witness, who was the father of a sex crime victim, was offered a bribe to not press charges in the case. He refused to accept the hush money, leading to his murder and the death of his killer.

The man killed was a witness in the case against Lavor Harmon. Harmon, 39, faces three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree statutory rape. He was charged in June.

Lavor Accused of Engaging in Sexual Activities with 15-Year-Old Child

Charging documents against Harmon said that on or about March 21, he met his victim while she was walking home from the school bus. The charging documents said they exchanged phone numbers, and he later picked her up and took her shopping. After that, he took her to a home and engaged in sexual activities. The victim was 15 at the time.

Prosecutors allege his 44-year-old sister, Lavonda Harmon, showed up at the father's doorstep with a mystery man and a handful of $12,000 in cash. The father reportedly refused the cash.According to court records obtained by Fox2Now, the father was fatally shot on July 8 at his home on Bayview Drive in Ferguson. Those records indicate a minor child was present when the man was shot to death.

Hitman Found Dead on the Same Day, Getaway Vehicle Torched

Police said a white Kia was spotted driving away from that scene. Later that same day, the suspected male shooter was found executed in St. Louis, according to investigators. The getaway vehicle was located nearby – torched.

Lavonda Harmon is already out of jail after paying a full $100,000 cash-only bond. Her brother, Lavor Harmon, jailed on a newly-increased $2 million cash-only bond.