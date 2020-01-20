During an auction that was being held between January 15 and 18, the late action movie star Paul Walker's private car collection was sold for over two million. A total of 21 vehicles which was owned by Walker was sold as a part of a Barrett-Jackson biding event in Arizona, said reports by aceshowbiz.com.

The Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 lightweight collected a whopping $385,000 during the auction which was one of five white BMW M3 Editions being sold, with the others bringing in between $220,000 to $258,500.

Other vehicles, which were auctioned included a 2009 Nissan 370Z, which made an appearance in 2011's "Fast Five" as well as a 1989 Nissan Skyline R32. Both the luxurious cars were sold for $105,600 and $100,100 respectively.

Walker was compared to Steve McQueen

Barrett-Jackson's chairman and CEO Craig Jackson compared Walker to "Steve McQueen, who lived his passion for racing in every aspect of his life."

He added that the actor, who died at the age of 40 in a car accident back in 2013, "has inspired entire generations of car lovers."

"We worked closely with a close friend of Paul's who helped care for Paul's collection following his death; he was responsible for consigning and prepping the vehicles for the auction. Paul's daughter, Meadow, kept a few vehicles she had a connection with."

The proceeds from the auction will go to Walker's daughter, Meadow Rain's trust. She currently manages the Paul Walker Foundation and has even launched a campaign to build a school for underprivileged children.

