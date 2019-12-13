The action-packed "Fast and Furious" franchise has wowed audiences on the silver screen and now it's making its way to PCs and consoles in the form of a video game. However, the game's visuals, in particular, the character models and animations, might need a little work before the final version of the game arrives next year.

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel, who are set to reprise their roles as Letty and Dominic Toretto in the upcoming ninth instalment of the "Fast and Furious" series, took the stage at The Game Awards on Thursday to announce the upcoming video game titled, "Fast & Furious: Crossroads."

The game is being developed by Slightly Mad Studios, whose credits include the racing simulator "Project Cars," while Bandai Namco is publishing. The upcoming video game features voiceover performances from Diesel, Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson in addition to "John Wick: Chapter 3" star Asia Kate Dillon and "The Walking Dead" alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Inferior character models and animations

The character models in the upcoming game have been inspired by the stars' actual appearances. However, gamers are not happy with what they've seen in the game's trailer uploaded on YouTube. The video has received a slew of negative comments regarding the appearances of the characters and the in-game animations.

"The graphics are so bad it looks like this game was made for the PlayStation 2," wrote one user, while another commented, "Lol can't believe this is actually a console game, I thought it was mobile with those graphics." One user went so far as saying that "Need for Speed: Undercover," which released 10 years ago, had better animations than this game.

Users also took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the game's visuals. Check out some of the posts below:

Gameplay – Heists, explosions, cars, weapons and more

"Fast and Furious: Crossroads" is being billed as "a team-based, vehicular-heist action game set in the adrenaline-fuelled Fast & Furious universe" so it's safe to assume that it will feature the same over-the-top car-based action that the franchise is known for, with the team travelling around the world as they're drawn into "the murky world of international espionage".

Let's be real, you can't have a "Fast and Furious" video game without the stunts, such as a death-defying leap from a car onto a moving train, heavy weaponry and, of course, explosions, and the game's trailer is proof of that. Along with the single-player story, there will be a multiplayer mode as well if players want to team up with their friends.

The game will arrive on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on May 20, two days before "Fast & Furious 9" arrives in theatres. Watch the upcoming game's trailer below: