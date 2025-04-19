Farmington Man Stabs Wife After Placing GPS-Tracker on Her Car, Accusing Her of Infidelity

A Farmington man is accused of stabbing his wife repeatedly over his suspicion that she was cheating on him with another man, according to charges filed Thursday in Dakota County Court.

Mehdi Badaoui, 52, has been charged with premeditated attempted first-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with his wife's death.

Badaoui's Wife Called 911 After He Stabbed Her 10 Times

According to court documents, Farmington police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence at approximately 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15. A woman called 911 screaming that she had been stabbed and unable to move.

The suspect, identified as Badaoui, was still in the residence. Officers located him standing in the garage and took him into custody. According to the complaint, the victim was found in a bedroom lying on her side in a pool of blood.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where it was later revealed that she had been stabbed 10 times. She told authorities Badaoui was her husband and he had accused her of infidelity. She also said he had previously assaulted her and threatened her with a knife on multiple occasions.

Witness Reported Seeing Badaoui Dragging Victim into Bedroom, Stabbing Her Repeatedly, Said He was Going to Kill Her and Go to Jail

The complaint states that on Tuesday morning, the two got into an argument, and she covered her arms to protect herself to call 911 after Badaoui stopped attacking her. The complaint states a witness who also lives at the residence woke up that morning to yelling and saw Badaoui stabbing the victim, and dragging her through the kitchen into a bedroom.

The witness intervened and begged him to stop, but he said he was going to kill her and go to jail. The witness also mentioned several past incidents where Badaoui had choked his wife and threatened to kill her. It is not yet known if the witness was a family member or relative.

Badaoui Told Police He Placed a GPS Tracker on Wife's Vehicle and Found Her Car was Not Where it was Supposed to be

The complaint states Badaoui was taken to the Farmington Police Department and told authorities in a statement he suspected she was cheating on him. He said he had placed a GPS-tracking device on her vehicle and found that morning her car was located somewhere other than her workplace.

He located her vehicle, waited for her and confronted her before she got in her car and drove away. The complaint states they got back to their house, and she started calling him names. He told authorities he picked up a knife and started hitting her with it after she tried scratching him in the face.

He thought he stabbed her three to four times and said he was very angry with her while he was stabbing her. Officers located a pocketknife from the kitchen counter that had blood and tissue on it. Badaoui's court appearance has been scheduled for May 1.