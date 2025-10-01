Farmington Man Convicted of Killing His Wife for Her Life Insurance Money to Start Life with Another Woman

A Farmington man was found guilty Sept. 30 of capital murder for killing his wife following a two-day trial.

According to a press release from prosecuting attorney Brandon Carter, Jason Dunigan, 43, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, Amber Dunigan.

Jason Called 911 Claiming He Found His Wife Shot to Death in Her Vehicle on the Highway

The release says on May 28, 2021, the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Jason Dunigan, who reported that he had found his wife in her vehicle on Highway 16 west of Fayetteville.

Amber Dunigan had died from a gunshot wound to the head. Jason Dunigan reported that he had met his wife at that same location earlier in the day when he was having mechanical trouble with the vehicle he was driving. When she did not return home later, he became concerned and went to look for her before finding her dead in her car.

Investigators Ruled Out Suicide, Robbery but Found a Piece of Fabric that Linked Jason to the Crime

When investigators searched the car, they found that cash and valuables had not been taken, leading them to the conclusion that the murder had not been associated with a robbery.

There was also no gun in the vehicle, which ruled out suicide. The examination of Amber Dunigan's body yielded a small piece of neon green fabric, which was later determined to match the fabric in Jason Dunigan's work uniform shirts. Investigators believed that one of Jason Dunigan's work shirts had been wrapped around a gun to conceal it and muffle the sound when it was shot.

Jason was in a Sexual Relationship with Another Woman and Amber Had a Hefty Insurance Policy

When investigators interviewed Jason, he gave an inconsistent story. Arkansas State Police also learned during the investigation that Jason Dunigan was in a sexual relationship with another woman and that Amber Dunigan had a sizable life insurance policy.

Police seized phones belonging to Amber Dunigan, a security system found in her home and the operations system computer for the vehicle that she had been driving the night of her death. The release stated that the security system revealed that it had been powered off for around two hours during the time of the homicide.

Jason Made Several Internet Searches for Eligibile Life Insurance Payouts, Firearm Forensics and Accidental Deaths

According to the release, the data found in the operating system showed Amber Dunigan's travel pattern the day of her death, which was in direct contradiction with the statement her husband gave to investigators regarding the vehicle having mechanical trouble and the areas that he traveled the same day.

A search of Jason Dunigan's phone showed that in the weeks and months leading up to the homicide, he had made multiple searches regarding circumstances in which life insurance policies would and would not be paid, firearm forensics and accidental deaths.

"I hope the end of this trial provides long‐needed closure to the loved ones of Amber Dunigan. The defendant in this case did an absolutely evil thing when he murdered his wife to profit from her life insurance and start a life with another woman. Although he believed he had a well-thought-out plan to cover his tracks, the truth of the situation – that he had murdered his wife – was found after a relentless investigation by the authorities. I commend their tireless commitment to justice for Amber Dunigan," Carter said.