Farah Nasser: Canadian Anchor Swallows Fly On LIVE TV; Continues Presenting News Without Stopping (WATCH)

An anchor swallowed a fly on live TV while presenting the news. Farah Nasser kept on presenting the news despite swallowing the fly. The dramatic incident was captured on camera and video is now viral on social media platforms.

The Global News stated that while introducing a top story 'during a recording of Global National, anchor Farah Nasser suddenly stopped mid-read to clear her throat after she said that she swallowed a fly, but quickly continued without a sweat.'

"Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing," wrote Nasser, after posting the video clip of the incident.

She was delivering the news about the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.

When Nasser swallowed the fly, she was telling the viewers that "Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been inv-" stopping briefly while saying invoked.

The Global News anchor revealed that she could feel it fluttering in the back of 'my throat as I finished that introduction'.

"I'm so glad it gave people a laugh! We could all use one these days. Viewers and colleagues have been kind with their praise but I'm sure they would have done the same. The news must go on. As for the fly, I hope it lived a good life," Nasser told ET Canada of the incident.

"I am contemplating trying out for Survivor," added Nasser.

Nasser, who was born in Mississauga, was named by Shaw Media as the co-anchor of Global Toronto's 5:30 pm and 6 pm newscasts in May 2015. In 2010, she was an anchor and reporter with CablePulse24 in Canada's capital.

