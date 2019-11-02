Blizzcon 2019 saw the announcement of Overwatch 2, one of Blizzard entertainment's most popular IPs. However, now that the initial excitement of a sequel has worn out, fans are looking closer at what is actually on offer. Reportedly, at BlizzCon 2019 in Anaheim, California, the publisher revealed that it wants to keep Overwatch up-to-date and fully compatible with its successor.

"Sequels make us nervous," Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan said. "So what we're hoping to do is redefine what a sequel means."

The confession may comfort some fans while others are asking if Overwatch 2 is merely a DLC or a reskin being passed off as a new game. Kaplan confirmed that the original Overwatch will get all of the same maps as Overwatch 2. This means that if you only own the original, you can still play the multiplayer matches with people who own the sequel.

But what about the new heroes? Well, Blizzard said those are also going to come to both in Overwatch and Overwatch 2.

Another question that is raised is if Overwatch is getting all of Overwatch 2's competitive multiplayer content, what is special about the sequel? The answer to that is that it has a full narrative experience with a focus on cooperative missions.

Well, those are some impressive features that somehow render the sequel necessary. But the fans can't complain too much, as whatever one might call Overwatch 2, it is not too heavy on the wallet as anyone who owns Overwatch can access all the pretty new features of the supposed sequel. So, fans can't necessarily call Overwatch 2 a cash grab, though it has not stopped many from doing exactly that. We have to say, if Overwatch 2 is even half as fun as Overwatch, it should be money well spent. You can check out the cinematic trailer here: