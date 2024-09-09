Fans Outraged as Former WWE Champion Attempts to 'Murder' Bryan Danielson by Choking with Plastic Bag at AEW All Out

AEW All Out delivered a hard-hitting clash for the AEW World Championship between Bryan Danielson and Jack Perry. However, the real shocker came after the match. The Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) members joined World Champion Bryan Danielson to celebrate his victory, but the celebration quickly turned violent.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir hit the ring as allies but soon turned on Danielson. Claudio stunned fans by betraying Danielson, and Moxley took it even further. In a shocking move, Moxley wrapped a plastic bag around Danielson's face, choking him out. The Chicago crowd was horrified, chanting, "This is murder," as Moxley stood over Danielson's lifeless body. Wheeler Yuta, helplessly held back by PAC, watched his mentor get assaulted.

The betrayal left fans and the wrestling world stunned. Moxley, who has been on a deranged path since his return with Shafir, is rumored to be part of a new faction potentially led by Shane McMahon. Speculation around McMahon's involvement with AEW has been swirling, especially after his fallout with WWE in 2022 following disagreements with his father, Vince McMahon.

Reactions poured in online as fans expressed their disbelief and excitement for the storyline's future. Some criticized the spot, pointing out that Danielson could have easily torn the bag, while others praised the intensity of the segment. One user write that how stupid it was, as Danielson could have easily tore the plastic bag.

"Just tear the bag?? This was stupid, good job Tony.. ‍♂️ #AEWAllOut" — Danny (@D_1696) September 8, 2024.

Another user wrote

"It will be interesting to watch the feud between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. At the very least, we can anticipate good matches." — Ubais (@This_Is_Ubais) September 8, 2024

Some more social media users reactions inlcuded:

"Danielson looks extremely angry." — Raghu Yadav (@raghuyadav4136) September 8, 2024

"This is insane! Moxley and the BCC using a plastic bag—talk about adding insult to injury. Bryan Danielson's reaction will be something to watch!" — Amal Fatima (@amalfatima56) September 8, 2024

"Jon Moxley on top, Claudio as the #2, Marina Shafir expanding the palette, with PAC bent on schooling Yuta. Need everyone to buy in." — Igwe Ugo (@igwejimmiri) September 8, 2024

"PAC holding Yuta was the cherry on top of this whole thing." — Tommy Hendrixx (@timemaster1x) September 8, 2024

"Tony Khan is cooking " — Blad (@FinishedBluds) September 8, 2024

AEW has released a statement following Jon Moxley's attack on World Champion Bryan Danielson. AEW chose not to share footage of the attack, stating:

"Due to the graphic nature of the assault on Bryan Danielson, we will not be releasing the footage. AEW does not endorse such behavior."

The shocking events at AEW All Out have ignited a firestorm of reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. Jon Moxley's brutal assault on Bryan Danielson, marked by his use of a plastic bag, has left the wrestling world in disbelief. The attack, which saw Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir also involved, was met with outrage from the Chicago crowd and wrestling fans online.

While some criticized the segment as over-the-top, others praised its intensity and eagerly anticipated the unfolding feud between Moxley and Danielson. The potential involvement of Shane McMahon with AEW adds another layer of intrigue to this developing story.

In response, AEW opted not to release footage of the graphic attack, reinforcing their stance against such violence. As the wrestling community processes this dramatic turn of events, all eyes will be on how this storyline progresses and what it means for the future of AEW.