The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix which is going to take place this month will be held without the attendance of fans because of the concerns over the Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, as stated by the organisers on Sunday.

The Gulf Arab State is hosting its second round of Formula One season on March 22. The country itself has reported around 83 cases of the deadly virus and most of the cases are linked to people who travelled to Iran.

Bahrain GP without audience

"Convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time," the Bahrain International Circuit said. "To ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event."

Organisers suspended ticket sales on Saturday as they assessed how many spectators would be allowed to attend the race. Bahrain has asked people entering the country who have recently visited Italy, South Korea, Egypt and Lebanon to isolate themselves for two weeks.

