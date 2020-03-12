Amid the coronavirus outbreak, it might be best for you to limit interaction with others and stay indoors as much as possible. Thanks to technology, things like online grocery shopping and working from home are now possible as we attempt to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Now, you can even go car-shopping from the confines of your home as Cadillac has just launched its virtual car showroom.

Virtual showroom

The Cadillac Live service allows you to take a tour of any of the automaker's vehicles, check out car features and even ask agents questions through a live video connection to a showroom. The agents will be available from 9 am and 1 am Eastern from Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm Eastern on Fridays, and 11 am to 7 pm Eastern on Saturdays and Sundays.

The virtual showroom effectively lets you take the whole dealership tour without having to get out of your bed, let alone your house. Moreover, representatives can also share options like accessories, colour options and wheels through a digital interface.

The service is live and available across all 50 states in the US as well as Canada, just in time for you to check out the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Cadillac Live brings a significant improvement to the sales experience, and gives the brand an edge over rival companies that don't let you virtually try before you buy. Check out the virtual showroom service in action below:

Can you buy a car online?

The answer is no. You can't actually purchase a vehicle through the Live service. Unlike Tesla, Polestar and other car manufacturers that let users complete transactions online, you will still have to physically visit a dealership and deal with arbitrary mark-ups, hidden costs and pressure from sales reps.

So it might make you skittish about visiting car showrooms in person due to the coronavirus, especially if you're not confident about leaving with the keys to a new ride. Although the virtual showroom will need you to complete the purchase physically, it could help keep the risks to a minimum.

