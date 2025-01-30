Family Sues Resort for $10 Million After Food Poisoning Leads to Deaths of Mother and Son During Dream Vacation

A Canadian family's vacation turned to tragedy after food poisoning led to the deaths of a mother and son, sparking a $10 million civil lawsuit. Stephen Gougeon shared his heartbreaking experience with CTV, describing how he and his family became violently ill after their first meal at the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham Resort in the Dominican Republic.

"We were all throwing up," said Stephen. As the family's condition worsened, they sought medical help but were told they would have to make their way to the on-site clinic. This was nearly impossible given their dire state.

Stephen, his wife April, and their two sons, Oliver and Wesley, were eventually sent to the resort's clinic in wheelchairs. However, as their health continued to deteriorate, they were rushed by ambulance to a local hospital. There, Oliver and April's breathing worsened.

Tragically, Stephen watched as his son passed away, followed shortly by his wife. "They degraded, and then my son passed away... and then very shortly after, my wife passed away," he said, tearfully recounting the events.

Stephen held off on telling his young son Wesley, then only seven, the devastating news until the following day. "It was the worst thing a father and a husband will ever have to do," he stated.

A coroner's report in the Dominican Republic later confirmed that food poisoning caused the deaths of April and Oliver. In response, Stephen Gougeon filed a lawsuit in Toronto Superior Court, seeking justice and accountability. The lawsuit claims the resort failed to maintain proper hygiene and lacked effective emergency procedures. Furthermore, it accuses them of responding too slowly to the family's critical health needs.

"When the resort finally responded after our further plea, there appeared to be confusion about how to handle the situation," Stephen said in his statement. He added that the delays in medical care likely cost his family precious time that could have saved their lives.

The lawsuit, which seeks $10 million in damages, names several defendants, including Wyndham Hotel Canada II. Inc., Air Transat Holidays A.T. Inc., Transat Tours Canada Inc., Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham, and the on-site clinic, Clinica Canela.

The family's attorney, Meghan Hull Jacquin, spoke about the family's efforts to ensure no other family faces the same fate. "They're trying to make something good out of this horrific tragedy that they've been through and continue to live with every day," she said.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about the safety and medical response protocols at resorts, especially when families rely on them for vacation and relaxation.