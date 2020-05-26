Peter Manfredonia, the University of Connecticut student wanted in connection with two murders, is currently on the run from local, state and federal law enforcement authorities who have launched a tri-state manhunt for the 23-year-old.

Manfredonia allegedly killed 62-year-old Theodore DeMers and assaulted another man in Wilington, Connecticut on Friday. On Sunday, Manfredonia allegedly also held a homeowner against his will in Willington, stealing his vehicle and firearms, before driving to Derby, where he allegedly killed his 23-year-old friend before fleeing in the victim's vehicle.

Police released a photo of someone they believe to be Manfredonia walking along the train tracks East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

'Let the Healing Process Begin'

A lawyer speaking on behalf of Manfredonia's family said that the suspect has a history of mental health issues and urged him to surrender peacefully. "Peter, if you're listening, you are loved. Your parents, your sisters, your entire family loves you. Nobody wants any harm to come to you," Dolan said. "It's time to let the healing process begin. It's time to surrender. So Peter, from your parents: We love you. Please turn yourself in,"

The lawyer also noted that Manfredonia has been struggling with mental health issues over the past several years. "He's sought the help of a therapist and he's had the support of his parents and loved ones to help him through his struggles," he pointed out.

Writings on Apartment Wall a 'Sign'

As International Business Times previously reported, Images of Manfredonia's apartment with chilling messages scribbled on the wall have surfaced in the wake of his murderous rampage, which many believe to be "warning signs" of his deteriorating mental health.

"We saw what happened when Adam snapped," referring to Adam Lanza, who shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children between six and seven years old, and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. "We saw what happens when Thanos snapped," he added underneath before writing, "Now they see what happens when I snap."

According to sources close to the investigation, several students claim to have previously reported him for threats and mental issues to both campus and state police.