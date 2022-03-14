Fake Video of Eiffel Tower Being 'Blown up' Released by Ukraine in Mock-up of Russia's Invasion

Ukraine has released a terrifying video of the famous Eiffel Tower being blown up in a new mock-up destruction caused due to Russia's invasion. The chilling propaganda video has left people terrified as the footage showed that the Eiffel Tower is being attacked by airstrikes, as officials in Ukraine warn that Putin's army will spread their violence to other countries as well. The hoax video was uploaded by the Ukraine parliament on Twitter to warn that Putin's next target is the whole of Europe.

"Would the famous Eiffel Tower in #Paris or the Brandenburg Gate in #Berlin remain standing under the endless bombing of Russian troops?" said Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. "Do you think that does not concern you? Today it's #Ukraine, tomorrow it will be the whole of #Europe. Russia will stop at nothing," they said.

The scary footage is a mock of what could happen if Russian forces targets the French capital. "If we fall, so will you. Close the sky over Ukraine or give us fighters," they wrote on Twitter.

In the realistic hoax clip, a woman is seen posing for a snap while she tries to fit the Eiffel Tower between her hands moments before the tourist attraction was destroyed by a bomb attack. In the fake footage the lady ran away from the scene huge explosion descended while people could be heard shouting and screaming in the background.

