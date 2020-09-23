The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and armed cops were standing outside guarding after a man had allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' and threatened to blow everything up, as per latest reports. The police of Paris have cordoned off a huge area around the landmark located in the capital of France and unreged the visitors to stay away while the officers inspect the area to find if there was any legitimate threat.

According to reports, an anonymous caller told the police that they had planted a bomb at the site that is normally visited by thousands of people regularly. Without citing a source, journalist Amaury Bucco, who shared photos of the police cordon stated on Twitter, "The perimeter of the Eiffel Tower is cordoned off, police operation in progress: a man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to blow everything up."

Bomb Threat at Eiffel Tower

The photos and video show that the cops armed with rifles as the officers blocked the roads and pedestrian paths near the tower. The incident unfolded after the anonymous caller told the police about a bomb at the site at around 12 pm local time, as reported by Actu.

The world famous landmark was closed for three months during the strict coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdweon in France. It got reopened with certain restrictions in June and has remained open despoite a huge rise in cases as the nation witnesses the second wave of COVID-19.

For several times, it is evacuated or closed because of bomb threats or items that are held suspicious. In May 2018, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated and remained closed for around two hours due to a bomb threat that the police found out to be a hoax. In 2017, a suspicious package led to the evacuation as a bomb squad checked the item and found that it did not have anything dangerous. Also in 2010, the tower was twice evacuated in September due to bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes.