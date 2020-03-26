Along with messages of prescribing cure for coronavirus, fake news generators are also targeting popular people, by circulating messages of them suffering from coronavirus. Latest in the list is the name of Anahita Hashemzadeh, who is touted as world's cutest baby.

Anahita hails from Esfahan in Iran. She was born on January 10, 2016. Her mother posted Anahita's first photo on Instagram in June 2018. Since then she has been managing daughter's instagram account that has 728,000 followers.

The four-year-old child is the daughter of Ali Hasheminejad and Maryam Hasheminejad and is known to have the most beautiful smile in the world. Many messages stating that Anahita is suffering from coronavirus is making rounds. People are asking her fans and followers for prayers. Messages of get well soon are being posted on Anahita's account.

But in reality, Anahita does not have coronavirus. Her mother who manages her handle released a video to state that her daughter is healthy. She also answered one the queries on Instagram account and clarified that Anahita is safe and healthy.

She took to Instagram to post videos with messages asking people to stay inside and stay safe. In fact, in support of Anahita, many posts claimed that Anahita is safe and urged people not to spread fake news.

Some even shared posts with pictures of Anahita and stated "Let's take a break from so many serious messages & updates about #COVID19outbreak & have a smiley start of the new week with 4-year-old Anahita Hashemzadeh from #Iran, who has the world's cutest smile!" Many countries are facing lockdown and people are staying indoors.

Among celebrities, recently Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Alba, Aaron Tveit, Daniel Dae Kim, convicted producer Harvey Weinstein have tested positive for coronavirus. Iran currently has the fifth highest cases of coronavirus with 29,406 and has recorded 2,234 deaths so far. There are 16,715 active cases in the country.

China, Italy, USA, Spain and Germany are ahead of Iran in terms of confirmed cases of coronavirus. As on March 26, 2389 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Iran. Spokesperson from Iran President Hassan Rouhani's administration is said to have told that soon strict guidelines of lockdown will be issued in major cities of the country. Here are some of the examples of fake posts on Anahita Hashemzadeh's health: