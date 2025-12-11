Fairbanks Woman Who Claimed She Fatally Shot Friend in Self-Defense After He Tried to Sexually Assault, Convicted of His Murder

A Fairbanks jury found 38-year-old Tessa Hillyer guilty of second degree-murder Wednesday in the May shooting death of a man at a campground, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

As reported by Alaskas News Source, prosecutors said Hillyer admitted to her stepmother that she had killed someone on May 6, prompting Alaska State Troopers to respond to the Whitefish Campground in Fairbanks.

When troopers arrived at the scene, Hillyer and her stepmom were present. They also found the body of 58-year-old Raymond McPherson Jr., who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head, three to the torso and one to the leg. A .22 caliber pistol was found on his body, and five spent shell casings were found at the scene.

Hillyer Claimed McPherson Tried to Force Her to Touch His Genitals

Hillyer initially told her stepmom that McPherson had assaulted her, saying she shot him in self-defense. Investigators noted she had a visible bruise developing on her eye. DNA matching Hillyer was found on the pistol's trigger grip, prosecutors said.

McPherson had a blood alcohol level of 0.36 at the time of his death, according to the state. Hillyer's blood alcohol level was over the legal limit six hours after the shooting.

During the trial, Hillyer testified that she and McPherson were friends and that he attacked her after she drove him to the campground earlier that day. She said that McPherson tried to force her to touch his genitals and later struck her in the face.

Hillyer Said She Shot McPherson When He Lunged at Her While She Had a Pistol in Hand

She said she fought him off, ran to her vehicle and began searching for her keys. When she couldn't find them, she retrieved her pistol. Hillyer testified that McPherson lunged at her as she held the gun and that she continued firing until the magazine was empty.

Hillyer faces between 15 and 99 years in prison. She was acquitted of first-degree murder and remains in jail without bail pending her sentencing, set for May 11, 2026.