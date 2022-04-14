Fact Check: Viral Post Claims Covid-19 is Caused By Snake Venom That Turns Humans Into Satanic Hybrids

A post is viral on social media claiming that COVID-19 is not caused by a virus, but caused by a snake venom that is used to poison and turn people into satanic hybrids. The claim was made in a video that was first published on Rumble on April 11 titled 'Live World Premiere: Watch The Water'.

In the video, Dr. Bryan Ardis unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden. "The pandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time?" asked Ardis, according to Lead Stories.

Ardis also mentioned that Fauci's memo on remdesivir was false maintaining that he knew from the beginning that the doctor was lying about the drug. He also noted that he was aware that remdesivir was going to be used to mass murder a whole bunch of innocent people in America that did not need to die.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments

Ardis even went on to say that remdesivir is deadly for people as he claimed that the remdesivir targets specific organs in the body.

He also tried to establish a connection between the COVID-19 and snake venom saying that he became concerned when the US paused monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID in late March 2022 and stopped them completely in early April 2022.

Snake Venom and Enzymes

For justifying his claims, Ardis cited a University of Arizona, Stony Brook University, and Wake Forest School of Medicine study for his conclusions.

He tried to equate the neurotoxins in rattlesnake venom to the enzymes found in those who died from COVID. With this claim, he pressed that COVID-19 is not a virus, it's snake venom. However, the author of the University of Arizona study never equated the neurotoxins in rattlesnake venom to the enzymes.

False Claims

Experts have also opposed the claim and termed it false. They made it clear that the fake claims are part of wider conspiracy theories through the anti-vaccine documentary which is filled with falsehood.

It is proven that the COVID-19 disease spreads from the virus known as SARS-CoV-2, which was first reported in December 2019 in CHina's Wuhan city. The first genetic sequences were published, identifying it as a coronavirus, and it was named in January 2020.