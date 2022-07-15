A fresh claim has emerged that US Air Force dropped a 500-pound bomb on a Russian tank convoy. The 40-mile convoy was destroyed by the bomb, according to the claim. It emerged first in an article on Tuesday, titled 'Terrible Attack: USAF A-10 Drop 500-Pound BDU-50 Bomb Destroying 40-Mile Russian Tank Convoy'.

The article, which was published by projoktibangla.com, stated, "As Buzz Patterson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, put it on Twitter: 'A 40-mile Russian convoy = an American A-10 pilot's dream."

Article Is Paired With False Headline

In the intro, the article reads, "A Maryland Air National Guard unit recently sent a fleet of 10 A-10C Thunderbolt II attack planes to participate in multinational combat exercises in eastern Europe, one of its largest training delegations there in the past decade."

The article also has a representative picture, which shows tanks being destroyed by fighter jets in the background and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the front.

Article Originally Tells About Multinational Training Exercise

When analyzed it appeared that the article was originally inspired by a story on airforcetimes.com, which was published on June 10.

The article published by projoktibangla.com tells about a multinational training exercise that took place in 10 different countries. It has a misleading and false headline. US Air Force didn't drop a 500-pound bomb on a Russian tank convoy. Apart from the headline, it's nowhere mentioned in the article that the US Air Force dropped a bomb on a Russian tank convoy.

No US Air Force Didn't Attack Russia's Tank Convoy

The intro of the article, which was copied from airforcetimes.com, only tells about the training exercise, not about the Russian tank convoy being destroyed by the US Air Force.

Fact-checking website Leadstories has also stated that the article has a clickbait headline with an eye-catching image, but this did not happen actually. The article paired with the false headline does not even repeat what the headline claims, according to the report.