FACT CHECK: NBC Reports Vaccinated Have Higher Infection Levels

A viral meme suggesting that an NBC report claimed that vaccinated people carry a higher virus level, and they are spreading it among unvaccinated people, causing a surge in COVID-19 cases this summer is not completely true. According to the meme, vaccinations are ineffective.

The post, despite being a partial truth, went viral online, discouraging several social media users from getting vaccinated.

The Viral Meme

The viral meme that was posted on Twitter has a screenshot of a report by USA Today. In the post, the media outlet included a reference to the CNBC article that explains why the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) planned to reverse its guidelines to vaccinated people on wearing masks. It reads:

NBC News, citing unnamed officials aware of the decision, reported it comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant.

The meme also included a claim by NBC that the vaccinated people are responsible for the surge of COVID-19 cases this summer. They are infecting the unvaccinated people. The post read as below:

NBC News is reporting that new data suggests vaccinated people have higher levels of viruses in them can infect other people. That would mean the new surge may be caused by them not the unvaccinated.

What is the Truth Behind This Viral Meme?

The truth behind this viral meme is that there was a report published by USA Today on July 27, and it referenced a CNBC article that focussed on the plans of CDC to reverse its guidelines about wearing masks for vaccinated people.

However, the article also stated that federal officials still believe that only a small number of vaccinated people could transmit the virus to unvaccinated people.

Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission. Still, some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others.

This part of the article was not included in the meme, and it resulted in an unnecessary conclusion.

As the meme went viral on social media platforms, netizens started debating about the effectiveness of vaccines.

"NEW Data suggests that VACCINATED people have HIGHER LEVELS OF THE VIRUS IN THEM... and are RESPONSIBLE for SPREADING THE VIRUS... for the NEW surge of NEWLY INFECTED people. A VIRUS LIKE THIS should NOT be spreading in the summer. This is a Plandemic", a tweet read.

"If vaccinated people have the virus in their nasal passages at the same or higher, levels as infected people how can the testing distinguish? We will be in gaol forever", another tweet read

"Do we k ow yet if vaccinated people who get a breakthrough infection of the delta variant have higher levels of protection than those who haven't had a breakthrough infection?" A Twitter user wrote.