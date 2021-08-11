Senator Randal Paul Uploads Video Claiming Cloth Masks are Ineffective; YouTube Suspends Politician

After making controversial comments on COVID-19 and masks on a video, YouTube has suspended physician and Junior US Senator Rand Paul for seven days. He cannot upload videos on the platform from Monday.

Meanwhile, YouTube took down the video, where Paul claimed that "cloth masks don't work" and most over-the-counter masks don't prevent infection. Later, Paul slammed YouTube for deleting his video and censoring his content.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has mandated masks long ago and reported that they offer some protection from COVID and should be worn to avoid all kinds of infection..

Who is Randal Howard Paul?

Randal Howard Paul is an American physician and politician serving as the Junior United States Senator from Kentucky since 2011. Recently, Paul uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, in which he discussed a variety of topics, including COVID-19, its safety measures, and the science behind masks.

Days after posting the video, YouTube censored it and deleted it from the site claiming that it challenges the government's official position and spurs false claims against COVID. It also barred the senator from uploading new videos to the site for seven days. According to Forbes, YouTube reasoned that Paul violated its COVID-19 medical misinformation rules.

In response to the move, Paul uploaded a video on Twitter challenging YouTube. He also called out the platform for removing his content from the site. He also tweeted a link to watch the original video on an alternate platform.

"Censorship by YouTube is very dangerous as it stifles debate and promotes group think where the 'truth' is defined by people with a political agenda," Paul said in his video.

This incident has incited a political war between YouTube and the senator. Youtube has now warned Paul of a two-week suspension if another misleading content is uploaded from his end. He will likely be permanently banned if the violation continues. Although Paul's YouTube account is still visible, he cannot upload any new content for the next week.

"I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech, and truly anti-progress of science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to arrive at the truth," Paul stated in a press release.