Fact Check: Is Jack Schlossberg Really Having a Baby with Usha Vance, the Wife of Vice President J.D. Vance?

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, created a stir online after joking that he was having a baby with Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President J.D. Vance. His posts went viral over the weekend, drawing confusion and attention before he cleared things up.

On Sunday, Schlossberg posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was going to be a father. "I'm having a son!! So excited about this. Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock, yes. But we might get married," he wrote. The 32-year-old also shared the post on Instagram with a photo and the caption, "We named him Jason Schlossberg! 5 lbs 0 ounces. April 6, 2025."

Soon after, things took a stranger turn.

In a separate Instagram post, Schlossberg shared a photo of Usha Vance, 36, holding a baby. However, the baby's face had been edited to look like Schlossberg himself. The caption read, "Little Jason and his mom — You never feel like you're ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one."

Many social media users were left confused, unsure if the posts were serious or a prank.

On Monday, Schlossberg stepped in to clarify. He admitted the posts were intended as a joke. "The joke is that I'm capable of producing a male heir," he wrote on Instagram. Some followers laughed. Others questioned the nature of the humor, especially given the public roles of the people involved.

This isn't the first time Schlossberg has made headlines with offbeat remarks. In January, during President Trump's inauguration, he tweeted, "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O?" That comment also stirred debate online.

Jack Schlossberg is the only grandson of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and John F. Kennedy. His grandmother, Jackie O, died in 1994 at age 64. JFK was assassinated in 1963 at age 43. Schlossberg has often appeared in the media due to his family's legacy and occasionally controversial posts.

Though this latest incident was intended as a joke, it quickly gained widespread attention due to the involvement of the Vice President's wife and the Kennedy name. Some critics called it irresponsible, while others saw it as harmless fun.

So far, there has been no public response from Usha Vance or the Vice President regarding the posts.

The online buzz continues, but Schlossberg appears to have moved on. His last post hinted at more satire ahead, though it's unclear what he'll say next. For now, the "baby announcement" remains just another strange footnote in the digital life of a Kennedy heir.